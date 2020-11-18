Four people were arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Bradley G. Kiser, 24, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 800E, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Dale J. Scott, 26, of the 2000 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of vehicle theft.
• Floyd L. Wallace Jr., 24, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska, arrested at Wayne and Toledo streets in Fremont on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self and disorderly conduct.
