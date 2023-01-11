ANGOLA — Spencer Shook has officially registered his music company “Spencer Shook Music” with the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce to expand his company activities and become more familiar to the people in the area.
“I’ve been doing more DJing events in the past few months, like birthday parties,” said Shook.
The new company encapsulates both his DJ work and his more creative musical undertaking, such as an acoustic duo where he performs with another member from his former band, Anthony Hubbard.
Shook said his company was also looking to branch out more into weddings because he has all the equipment, and he already helped with DJing at weddings. He also has a lot of music experience.
Since he was 15 or 16 years old Shook had been playing acoustic guitar. About the same time, 15 years ago, he started memorizing rap songs. He said he took a few music lessons from friends and family, but he also learned a lot by himself.
“People said I was pretty good at it,” said Shook.
In college he decided to take it more seriously and started playing eight or 10 hours a day. In his junior year in Florida State University Shook also joined a cover band called The Social Call with a couple law students.
“We were playing at these bars, and we had all these law students there,” said Shook. “They were kind of our biggest fan club.”
Shook said he was 21 at that time, and his friends introduced him to the group as they were several years older, and they took him “under their wing.” But then they graduated and moved on and Shook came back to Steuben County.
“I took a couple of years off of my music,” he said.
In 2017 Shook started to get serious about his music and started to play solo and by the end of 2018 he became part of another band called The Fremont Five, “but there were only four of us,” Shook said laughing.
“We could never find the fifth member that was a good fit,” he said.
The Fremont Five finally decided to keep it just the four of them and Shook ended up performing both as a guitar player and a lead singer with another guitar singer, a bass player, and a drummer. Toward the end of 2019 Shook and band drummer, Anthony Hubbard, formed an acoustic guitar duo and started to perform together.
“The duo is easier to coordinate schedules,” said Shook.
Their duo performed throughout the area.
Shook said that he is playing music because it is something that he had always enjoyed doing, and it is also a good way to channel creativity.
For now, Shook works full time at Walmart Distribution Center in Coldwater, Michigan, doing logistics. Playing music is a nice release from this stressful job.
He said that although he prefers to stick to a more traditional career path with logistics, if the opportunity presents itself, he might pursue his music career full time.
