BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights School district. ran its annual food drive to help kids and families in need this week.
The drive started Monday and continued through Thursday. The school is also looking for sponsors for Christmas gifts for the kids.
“It’s just a community effort to get the food out to people that really, you know, need it and appreciate it right before the winter months,” said Middle School Counselor Jennifer Holden.
She said that the school food drive was especially important in the present economic situation for the families in need or those who came across the hardships of life. The school, with the suggestions of the teachers, identified about 70 families at Prairie Heights who might need some extra help, but not all of them agreed to take the donations.
One of the donors for this year’s event was Miller Poultry that donated chicken and sausages. Miller Poultry has been a consistent provider of support for the Prairie Heights Community, said the school corporation.
In addition, said Holden, the kids of all the three schools of Prairie Heights Corporation and the residents of the surrounding communities donated, and after that volunteer students and staff helped organize the boxes.
The food drive was organized by the days of the week – on Monday the donors were asked to bring canned foods, such as canned vegetables, fruits, and meats, on Tuesday it was the turn for boxed food, including potato mix, rice, macaroni and cheese, muffin mix, etc.
Wednesday was the day for snacks, paper products, and personal care items, such as paper towels, napkins, toothpaste, shampoo, and soap, and on Thursday the donors could bring in fresh fruits. Wednesday and Thursday also were the days for all the previous items donations.
Josh Troyer, Elementary School counselor said it was about the same number of families who benefit from this in comparison with the previous years, and the families differ from year to year, but they could also be the same.
One of the donors, Venus Honyoust, who brought in fresh raspberries, said it was her best neighbor in the world, Mance, whose surname was unknown to Honyoust, who gave her the raspberries, and she ended up passing them to friends and to families in need.
Along with the food drive Prairie Heights is also fundraising for Christmas presents for families in need of assistance through their program Angel Tree. Troyer said he was distributing application forms among the students – one application per family, of what they needed or wished for Christmas.
The form includes age, gender, and number of students in the family, shoe and clothes size, favorite colors, and needs and wants columns. After getting the forms from the families, the school reached out to Prairie Heights staff and community sponsors to let them know what items were needed.
“We also have a lot of people in the community who reach out to me and want to sponsor a family or families, and I can send them those applications and then they bring in Christmas gifts to me,” said Troyer.
He said that some of the sponsors delivered the gifts directly to the families, but most of them were bringing them to school, where Troyer kept them in black trash bags to keep them safe from the kids before Christmas.
Prairie Heights Middle School Student Council started a canned drive in the 80s to help families feed their children over the extended Christmas break, said the school corporation. The canned drive was soon followed by an annual cake raffle aimed at providing ham for every basket, and Roberts Market in Stroh joined the cause and donated a meat gift card for many years.
Most recently the high school has joined to support a corporation-wide Christmas Food Drive, and many local businesses and community members continue to generously give to the efforts.
