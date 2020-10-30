ANGOLA — Thirty-six Angola High School students were sent home from school on Friday after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
An AHS student tested positive and through contact tracing, it was determined that 36 students and two teachers need to quarantine for 14 days, said Superintendent Brent Wilson.
“I just hope that this doesn’t lead to more confirmed cases in our schools,” said Wilson.
Since the school year started, a number of students and teachers have been quarantined for two weeks following contact with confirmed COVID-19-positive patients. That has included the Angola High School varsity and junior varsity football teams as well as an Angola Middle School teacher and some students at the middle school. COVID-19 has also struck at Ryan Park Elementary School.
Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Students in quarantine can continue their lessons through virtual learning.
Fremont and Prairie Heights school districts also have teachers out and students taking online lessons due to COVID-19 positives or exposure.
In a video posted Tuesday on Fremont Community Schools’ Facebook page, Superintendent Bill Stitt reported “just a few positive COVID test results among our students, faculty and staff.”
He said only a small number were affected.
All Fremont sixth-graders were already under quarantine, along with five faculty and staff members. That announcement was made Oct. 21.
Fremont schools are extending a two-hour delay schedule created for teachers to more adequately deal with the stresses of teaching both online and in-person students. The adjusted schedule will continue through the end of the semester, said Stitt.
Thursday afternoon, it was announced that a Prairie Heights Middle School student received a positive COVID-19 test result. Six students were quarantined at Prairie Heights due to that positive test result.
