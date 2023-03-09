ANGOLA — Today is the final day to vote on this year's Ebbie Awards sponsored by the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber's Annual Excellence in Business Accolades, the Ebbie Awards, will be awarded on Thursday, April 20. The program is presented by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
"This year we will be celebrating 10 years of hosting this wonderful event," said information provided by the Chamber.
The awards celebrate the "best of the best" of the Angola Area Chamber business community in an Oscar-style celebration.
Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. and the awards beginning at 7:45 p.m.
The celebration will be held at Glendarin Hills Golf Club in Angola.
The dress code is business formal.
Individual dinner tickets are available for $60 per person. Sponsorships are also available. Call 665-3512 for more information.
The form to enable you to vote for the nominee you deem most worthy of an Ebbie Award is also now live. You can start voting through this link — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZXNZNLC
— or download the QR reader app on your phone and scan the QR code that accompanies this story. Voting is open through today.
Anyone can vote, but only Chamber member organizations are eligible to be nominated. Only one vote per email address will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.