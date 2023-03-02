Three people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Stephanie A. Goertler, 43, of the 800 block of East C.R. 400N, Howe, arrested on U.S. 20 at S.R. 327 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah M. Jeffries, 29, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court and five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael S. Scroggins, 44, of the 7300 block of Wolfsboro Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
