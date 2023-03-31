ANGOLA — Trine University welcomed 14 students into the Delta Mu Delta business honor society during a ceremony on Tuesday.
Delta Mu Delta is an international honor society that recognizes academic excellence in business administration programs at institutions accredited by the Association of Collegiate Business Schools and Programs.
At Trine, the society is open to juniors and seniors who are in the top 20% of their class, have a 3.5 or higher grade point average and have earned 30 or more credits at Trine, either on the Angola campus or through TrineOnline.
The following students were inducted into the society for 2022-23:
• Beau Binnie, a finance major from Stouffville, Ontario, Canada
• Jared Bowman, a finance major from Calgary, Alberta, Canada
• Anna Dee, a marketing major from Berne
• Jessica Griffith, an organizational leadership major from Auburn
• Katie Haase, a management major from Napoleon, Ohio
• Maegan Hintz, an accounting major from Louisville, Kentucky
• Emma Laker, a management major from Dickinson, Texas
• Taylor Noll, a marketing and management major from Anna, Ohio
• Hannah Parker, a marketing major from Bargersville
• Hilary Parsons, a human resource management major from Fremont
• Lucianne Pelaez, an applied management major from Angola
• Alexandra Sheets, an accounting and finance major from Goshen
• Grant Teller, a finance major from Angola
• Kyle Watson, a marketing major from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England
