LAKE JAMES — The Young Professional’s Network of Steuben County will be hosting the annual Corporate Toboggan Speed Challenge on Thursday at Pokagon State Park.
The event, a partnership between the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, the Young Professionals Network of Steuben County and Pokagon State Park, features teams of four racers pitted against each other in contests of speed, enthusiasm and downhill determination on the state’s only refrigerated toboggan track.
While the main competition is based on the fastest sled, which are timed by radar, there are also contests for best costumes and most enthusiastic team.
Registration is $150 per team. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some restrictions and no after-party dinner.
Teams will register at the toboggan rental desks situated inside the warming center, and each team captain will be required to show valid identification in the form of a driving license or state-issued identification.
All attendees will be required to wear gloves, and the park will not be providing shuttles this year. Teams will be able to use private trucks to transport the toboggans and volunteers for loading and unloading. People will have to walk back up the hill to avoid any safety concerns.
Money raised by the event goes toward supporting the programs of the Young Professionals Network.
To register, visit bit.ly/3Dmkslr.
