ANGOLA — Warming centers have been established in various locations in Steuben County, Steuben County Emergency Management announced.
With area forecast temperatures and wind chill values expected to drop well below freezing, the following locations have been identified as local warming centers:
• Angola Meijer store, 2990 N. Wayne St., Friday 6 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sunday
• Angola Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sunday
• Angola Rural King, 1501 N. Wayne St., Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday
• Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, midnight Friday until noon on Christmas Day
• Metz Fire Department, 2105 S 800E, Metz, Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday by appointment only by calling 665-2638
All area residents are urged to keep watch of local weather and temperature conditions. If you or a loved one is in need of a place to go to get out of the cold over the next few days, area businesses, municipalities and fire departments were willing to open their doors to help keep the residents of Steuben County safe and warm, EMA Director Lee Greenamyer said.
"If your heating or furnace system fails and you need a place to warm up until repairs can be made, please visit one of our volunteer warming centers," Greenamyer said.
The temperatures expected over the next few days will bring very dangerous conditions if people are exposed to the elements even for a short period of time. Any exposed skin should be covered. Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing can even occur in healthy individuals when exposed to extremely cold temperatures.
If you need to venture out in these cold temperatures remember to layer your clothing. Keep all exposed skin covered. Pack a travel bag with extra dry socks, blankets, jackets or sweaters.
Remember to charge your cell phone and take a spare charger with you when you travel. Advise someone where you are going, when you are leaving and when you should be expected to arrive at your destination. Plan and expect longer travel times, Check on your family and friends who may struggle with cold temperatures.
More weather information can be found on the National Weather Service website. Go to ready.gov/ for more Winter Weather Tips.
Indiana State Police are reminding people not to call 911 for general information. People should only call 911 in a true emergency. Power outages need to be reported to your utility company, not police.
