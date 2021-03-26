Three people
arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Vincent H. Chilcote, 23, of the 10000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested on C.R. 1100E, LaGrange, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Alycia A. Mann, 30, of the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive, South Bend, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Scotty L. Miller, 41, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
