Dekko Foundation moving to community center
KENDALLVILLE — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation started in 1981 in Kendallville by the late businessman and philanthropist Chester E. Dekko, will move its offices to the Community Learning Center this year.
The Dekko Foundation’s board of directors, comprising members of Dekko’s family, has endorsed the move because of its potential to advance the foundation’s mission of fostering economic freedom through education.
“We are excited that residents of Kendallville and Noble County have come together to support the Community Learning Center as it endeavors to assist individuals of all ages through lifelong learning and skill development,” said Thomas Leedy, president of the Dekko Foundation.
The new office on the third floor of the Community Learning Center will accommodate the foundation’s nine-person staff and have spaces that can be shared with other community organizations.
The Dekko Foundation has been among the community members and organizations that for more than a year have been collaborating to make the Community Learning Center project a reality.
The foundation has put more than $5 million toward the ongoing renovation of the building, according to CLC staff.
Indiana Landmarks protects Howe mansion
HOWE — A long, blue tarp hangs down the west side of the aging Howe Mansion. It covers two of the mansion’s most striking architectural features, first and second story bay windows.
Time has taken a toll on the more than 100-year-old home. Once the centerpiece of the Howe Military School, the mansion now needs a little TLC to help it weather the next decade.
But the military school’s closing has put the mansion at risk. Funds to repair and protect the aging structure disappeared when the school closed. Like other buildings on the Howe campus, the mansion sits vacant, its roof, its brick façade, and its plaster walls slowly deteriorating without regular and close maintenance.
But the mansion has a new champion. Indiana Landmarks, the Indiana not for profit organization with a mission to preserve and protect Indiana’s architectural masterpieces, has stepped in to help.
Landmarks paid a local contractor to place the tarp over the windows to protect the building from the harsh Indiana winter.
Zent wants U.S. 20 to honor heroes
INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, on Monday in the Statehouse presented a resolution urging the Indiana Department of Transportation to rename a section of U.S. 20 as the Indiana Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.
Zent, a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran who serves on the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, said designating a national Medal of Honor Memorial Highway is a coordinated effort among the 12 states impacted by U.S. 20. The highway runs through the two counties Zent represents, nearly all of LaGrange and Steuben counties.
“We can never fully repay the debt owed to those who protected our state and nation,” Zent said. “Indiana is the Crossroads of America, and it is only fitting for us to join the other states from Oregon to Massachusetts in creating a national Medal of Honor Memorial Highway. By doing so, those who travel along the 163 miles of Hoosier roadway will be reminded of the freedom we have and the sacrifices made by these distinguished veterans.”
House passes Smaltz’s medical bill
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday passed state Rep. Ben Smaltz’s bill that would protect Hoosiers from “surprise” medical billing.
Smaltz, R-Auburn, said surprise billing occurs when a patient goes to an in-network health care provider for a service, but is seen by an out-of-network physician. The patient then receives a large medical bill not covered by insurance. According to Smaltz, one example would be when a person is having surgery, and the surgeon is covered by insurance, but other medical providers such as an anesthesiologist is out-of-network.
“Moving this proposed legislation across to the Senate is just another hurdle cleared as we try to protect Hoosiers from this unfair practice,” Smaltz said. “Hoosiers should not be burdened with the possibility of a surprise and many times costly bill when seeking medical attention at an in-network provider.”
Unemployment rates improve in region
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates dropped for all northeast Indiana counties in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
LaGrange County returned to its relatively constant role of leading not only the region but the state with one of the lowest unemployment rates. LaGrange was eighth-lowest in the state at 2.2%. This, however, comes before the closing of Dometic, a recreational vehicle supplier that announced last week it will be closing in March and eliminating nearly 200 jobs.
Steuben County was right behind LaGrange County with an unemployment rate of 2.3%, which tied it for ninth-lowest in the state. In November, Steuben County’s unemployment rate was 2.5%, which also was LaGrange County’s November rate.
DeKalb County’s December unemployment rate improved to 2.5%, a drop from 2.8% in November.
Noble County had an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent, a drop of from 3.0% in November.
Indiana’s overall unemployment rate stood at 3.2% for December and remains lower than the national rate of 3.5%.
Auburn orders hearing on ‘dangerous’ building
AUBURN — A hearing on a downtown Auburn building that has been declared dangerous will take place Monday at 9 a.m. in City Hall, 206. E 9th St.
A trust controlled by Rodger Eddy of Portland, Oregon, owns the building on the northeast corner of Main and 11th streets.
Last month, city officials ordered Eddy to vacate by Dec. 31 two storefronts at 414 and 418 S. Main St. and five apartments with addresses of 102, 104, 106, 108 and 110 E. 11th St.
A notice to Eddy sent Dec. 6 contends he “has not taken appropriate action” to comply with orders issued by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety in a hearing Sept. 3, 2019.
Eddy is appealing the Dec. 6 order, according to a notice of Monday’s special meeting of the board.
