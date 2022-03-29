ANGOLA — Sheigh Matthew Sitts, 30, Pleasant Lake, will end up serving 2 years in prison after he admitted to a charge of burglary in Steuben Circuit Court on Monday.
Judge Allen Wheat sentenced Sitts to 4 years in prison, with 2 years executed and 2 years on probation.
Sitts pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony home burglary that occurred June 9, 2021, at a home located in the 4100 block of West C.R. 104S, Angola.
Sitts committed the crime with his brother, Thomas Sitts, 22, Pleasant Lake, who infamously went on the lam in November after he was released from custody so he could attend the funeral of a family member, which was a ruse to flee incarceration.
In the June 9 burglary, the brothers Sitts had received permission to stay at the residence on C.R. 104S by its owner. As the owner and her husband slept, the Sittses broke into a shed and a room in the house and stole electronics equipment, tools and cash.
The homeowner had security video equipment and she was able to show police video of the incident. Police were provided that information and statements that led them to the brothers.
Until 2021, Sheigh Sitts did not have a history of serious offenses with the law like his brother, Thomas.
Thomas Sitts was sentenced in January after he returned to custody.
He had been facing about 9 years and 9 months in prison for a list of crimes he had pleaded guilty to then ended up with 12 years in prison for a combination of six offenses, with 2 years of probation upon release.
Thomas received 2 years in prison for the Level 5 burglary he committed with Sheigh.
Thomas received 8 years with 6 years to be served with 2 years probation for a Level 4 felony burglary that was committed at a seasonal home at Jimmerson Lake earlier in 2021.
For the funeral trip away from jail, Sitts received another 1 1/2 years for failure to return to lawful detention.
In December, he threatened a confinement officer in the Steuben County Jail and received a year for that.
For two separate cases of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle he received a year.
His final sentence was 180 days for misdemeanor theft.
