INDIANAPOLIS — Almost half of The Impact Institute students are moving onto the National Leadership & Skills Conference after their gold medal placements at SkillsUSA State Championship in Indianapolis.
The SkillsUSA State Championship occurred on April 8-9 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
“We have had another successful school year at Impact. We had over a 100 kids compete in SkillsUSA regional and state competitions, said Assistant CTE Director and Special Populations Coordinator Damian Disque.
The championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
A total of 25 Impact Institute Students placed and 12 of those students achieved gold medals advancing them to the annual National Leadership & Skills Conference, on June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia at the American Hotel.
"The competitions are an opportunity for the students to showcase what they have learned in each program throughout the year. Impact traditionally has been very successful competing against other Career and Technical Schools in the state of Indiana. That is credit to the talented instructors we have at Impact," said Disque.
The annual National Leadership & Skills Conference is a showcase of career and technical education of students across the United States.
“Through an investment from business and industry partners of approximately $36 million, the event occupies a space equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres. In 2019, there were more than 6,500 contestants in 106 separate events. Nearly 2,000 judges and contest organizers from labor and management make the national event possible,” states the SkillsUSA website.
The SkillsUSA State Championship bronze medalists were:
• Justice Golden of Garrett High School placing in the Nurse Assisting Competition
• Hank Worden of Angola High School placing in the Marine Service Technology Competition
• Mallory Mynhier of Lakeland High School placing in the Criminal Justice Competition
• Jeffrey Hosford of East Noble High School placing in the H.V.A.C. Competition
• Team members Zach Isaac of East Noble High School and Garrett Wymer of of Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Additive Manufacturing Competition.
The SkillsUSA State Championship silver medalists were:
• Saige Doan of Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Nurse Assisting Competition
• Ben Teague of Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Marine Service Technology Competition
• Team members Domenik Crawford of Angola High School and Nolan Ogle of East Noble High School placing in the Digital Cinema Competition
• Storm Williams of East Noble High School placing in the Collision Repair Technology Competition
• Catherine York of Garrett High School placing in the Nail Care Competition
• Justus Spriggs of Prairie Heights Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Automotive Refinishing Technology Competition.
The SkillsUSA State Championship gold medalists, who are all advancing to Nationals are:
• Natalie Moore Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Nurse Assisting Competition
• Hailey Bibbee of Westview Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Photography Competition
• Brody Sowles of Angola High School placing in the Marine Service Technology Competition
• Analise Sustaita of Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Restaurant Service Competition
• Logan Gipe of Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Criminal Justice Competition
• Hunter Cavanaugh of Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Collision Repair Technology Competition
• Isabelle Sims of Hamilton Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Commercial Baking Competition
• Dax Holman of Eastside Jr./Sr. High School placing in the H.V.A.C. Competition
• Lena Helbert of Eastside Jr./Sr. High School placing in the Nail Care Competition
• Team members Anthony Stevens of Westview Jr./Sr. High School, Cash Kirkpatrick of Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School and Nathanael King of East Noble High School placing in the Welding Fabrication Competition.
The Impact Institute is a trade school based in Kendallville. It offers vocational programs to the five northeast Indiana counties of Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley.
“Impact provides students with a unique opportunity that no other high school in the area can. Students can take credits/certifications earned at Impact and apply it towards college or the workforce,” said Disque.
Until 2013 The Impact Institute was formally known as Four County Vocational Cooperative. The co-op was established in 1969 with a joint service agreement between 10 local school. Impact Institute now serves 13 school districts.
The schools are Central Noble Community Schools, DeKalb County Central United Schools, DeKalb County Eastern Community Schools (whose district also serves as the Local Education Agency), East Noble School Corp., Fremont Community Schools, Hamilton Community Schools, Lakeland School Corp., Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Prairie Heights Community School Corp., Smith Green School Corp., Westview School Corporation, West Noble Schools, and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.