Man arrested on charge of battery
ANGOLA — A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Antonio D. Gaona-Bustos, 26, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, early Friday morning at C.R. 200W and U.S. 20 on a felony charge of domestic battery. He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.