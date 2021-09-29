ANGOLA — One of the hardest things about growing older is understanding that you can’t quite do the same things that you could five years ago.
Just as hard is the fear that people around you will treat you differently because of it. Many older people experience ageism, stereotyping or discrimination based on age, that causes them to feel bad simply for being older.
It is for this reason that places like The Heritage Club of Steuben County are so beneficial because they provide a space where seniors can gather with their peers and enjoy the presence of others who understand what they are going through.
But even with a place to call their own, The Heritage Club members are comfortable going out into the community because they know that the people of Steuben County appreciate their seniors and do everything they can to show that kindness.
Jami Woodyard, executive director of the Steuben County Council on Aging, said that there is a certain collective protectiveness within the community when it comes to seniors, like when parents spot a child playing alone at a park.
“Even if it wasn’t your kid, you always had your eyes on them,” she said. “I feel like we should do that with our seniors, too, because our littles, we all have to watch out for them, but then with our seniors, I think of my parents. If my mom is trying to reach something on the top shelf, I would really hope that someone walking by who is more able than my mother would get that for her.”
Many Heritage Club members agreed that various people in the community are happy to see them out and about and often offer to help in various ways, such as holding doors and moving difficult items.
“A lot of times people are more polite,” said member Sue Jones. “I think they look at us like, that could be my grandmother or my grandfather.”
Even within The Heritage Club community, members take it upon themselves to help each other out and make the club more accessible and enjoyable for those who may find certain activities more challenging.
The club hosts a self-led exercise group that meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and many will arrive early to socialize, checking in on family health and current events, and help set up exercise tools.
Denny Jones, unrelated to Sue, is one particular member who is always keen to help set up and do whatever needs done to make the day better for everyone. At 82, he feels and moves as though he was much younger and is happy to use that to the benefit of his peers.
“I don’t think I act older. I’m younger than I really am,” Denny said. “I try to help them. They appreciate that.”
With people like Denny at The Heritage Club and a community that goes out of its way to be kind, the older residents of Steuben County are in good hands to enjoy their golden years to the fullest.
“To see people helping like that, that says that society is doing something right,” Woodyard said.
