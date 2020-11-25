Eight people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Andrew W. Galinis, 39, of the 800 block of East Girard Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony charge of dealing in marijuana.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 22, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Ricky N. Jones, 34, of the 4000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Luis E. Lugo, 27, of the 5000 block of Julia Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 800S, east of Interstate 69, on a misdemeanor charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Hugo A. Molina Tepa, 21, of the 100 block of South Boulevard, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
• Kennith K. Spriggs Jr., 43, of the 10000 block of West C.R. 300S, LaGrange, arrested at home on felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Shane M. Zartman, 35, of the 100 block of North Cherry Street, Convoy, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
