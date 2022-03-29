Four people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Robert J. Cottom, 26, of the 400 block of West Monroe Street, Montpelier, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 347 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Gary S. Kay, 68, of the 3400 block of Squawfield Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Georgia L. Shepherd, 79, of the 1200 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Ryan T. Workman, 35, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested in the 9700 block of West U.S. 20, on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
