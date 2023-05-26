HAMILTON — Hamilton resident Tony Baker lost control over his left arm due to an unsuccessful medical intervention quite some time ago. Baker not only lose control over his left arm, but it also happened shortly before the pandemic, leaving him with little work he could do around his hometown.
“I am limited on what I can and can’t do workwise,” said Baker.
That was when he received an email that invited staff to work for Indianapolis Motor Speedway where some of the opportunities looked promising to an injured person.
Besides, said Baker he has been connected to car racing his whole life.
His father and uncle used to race cars, and that is why Baker spent his Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday nights at car races as a child. His father was also the one who first introduced Baker to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“Part of where my love for Speedway comes from — from my dad taking me down there, seeing all the vintage race cars, trophies — you name it,” said Baker.
Despite his background that matched the job description of a guest services member at the Speedway responsible for directing pedestrian traffic and answering their questions, on his first working day in Indianapolis Baker was nervous wondering what he got himself involved in.
Soon Baker realized that despite coming from afar, he found his new family in the state capital. His employers back home who worked little jobs around the area also turned out to be willing to work around it.
Everything clicked for him from the moment his friend, Ron Kucer, who Baker volunteered together with in an organization that supports disabled individuals, invited Baker to crash on his couch in Indianapolis in May each year when working for the Indianapolis 500.
The Indianapolis 500 is the world's largest one-day sporting event that has been going on for more than 100 years with two brief interruptions for the two world wars. Today it attracts 350,000 people from all over the world.
Since then, Baker worked in several Speedway events throughout the year, sometimes camping on Speedway employee camping sites. He is the only one who comes to work at the events from that far except one other employee who comes to work there from Florida.
Baker is now off to his third season working for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he loves it.
He said that the job is right for him as he has always loved history and racing, and he thought he knew a lot about Speedway to answer the guests’ questions, but he learned even more about the event and the racing itself since he began to work there.
For example, said Baker, he is now aware that the tunnels on the site are not numbered in order, and it is because they were not supposed to. Some of them were named after the streets they abut, and thus between Tunnel 1 Tunnel 10 there are less than 10 tunnels.
As a result of his first season in Indianapolis, Baker’s employers were willing to offer him to come back in the following seasons, as he did not need a lot of direction. At the same time, Baker noted that when his mother-in-law was not doing well once, his workmates immediately sent him home to be with his family.
Another time, Baker met his nephew and his family at the event. On another occasion, the whole van transporting personnel and participants of the event stood up when passing Baker. They wanted to greet him, and they did it with his trademark swing sign of the left arm that he was making to direct traffic.
“I actually got a big smile, and I waved at them,” he said. “It’s little things like that, but it makes it very worthwhile.”
He explained that the atmosphere at the Speedway makes him feel that his employers know who he is, and where he is. The safety team members also bring him pop, water, ice and donuts, and the guests of the event are as friendly as the staff.
Once Baker had a couple of visitors helping him to clean a mess after the water case that fell from a passing vehicle. The couple thanked Baker as it was a memory they could take home with them.
Baker has also been able to meet a lot of celebrities with the most memorable encounter being Rick Mears, one of four men to win the Indianapolis 500 four times. Baker said Mears does not seem to have an ego at all, waving at all the staff with a big smile on his face.
“You wouldn’t think he was a race driver because he is just the nicest person you could ever meet,” said Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.