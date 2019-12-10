Six people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in Steuben County Jail. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor.
• Jason L. Fifer, 40, of the 2000 block of 115th Street, Toledo, arrested on a warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent child.
• Traci L. Firestone, 40, of the 4000 block of Meadow Lawn Drive, Camden, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Bryan A. Rowlison, 31, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Aric H. Starnes, 46, of the 1000 block of Mill Lake Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Matthew R. Stonecipher, 30, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Nanthakumar Vellasamy, 47, of the 300 block of East Stocker Street, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
