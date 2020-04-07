ASHLEY — The town of Ashley scored big on Tuesday.
Like a $2.2 million payday.
Almost within the same hour Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the town would receive two grants that will help complete infrastructure projects to service the Brightmark Energy project that’s under construction. Brightmark is going to use a patented process to covert waste plastics into fuel and industrial wax.
Ashley is receiving $1 million in Community Crossings money for a road, rail crossing and lights to the Brightmark plant.
Also, the project Steuben County and Ashley had been working on for quite some time — money for sewer and water infrastructure — came through in a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
“It is Christmas in Ashley. I am so happy. I have goosebumps all over. I just got back to my office. We just found out,” an obviously excited Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer said.
“I kept having faith in it. I said a few extra prayers. I figured we’d get one or the other. I didn’t think we’d get them both,” McEntarfer said.
Ashley had applied for Community Crossings money in the past for the project but was denied. Now that new construction projects qualify, Ashley applied again.
“I said ‘let’s go for it’ and it happened,” McEntarfer said.
The projects still have to go out to bid. Engineering estimates are approximately $1.35 million for the road work and $2 million for the water and sewer work.
Steuben County has provided a loan guarantee to Ashley of up to $1.5 million for the project, much of which will go toward matching funds. The town has set aside $1 million in tax increment financing money. Some of that will pay for right of way acquisition and engineering fees.
“We’ve got to build a road back to them, and we’ve got to put in lights and a railroad crossing,” Town Council President Mike Hasselman said.
With the grant awarded, Ashley now can advertise for bids from construction companies.
“They’re going to be a really good neighbor,” Hasselman said of Brightmark. “It’s going to be huge for this area.”
Jay Schabel, president of Brightmark Plastics Division, said he appreciated all of the hard work put in by people from Ashley and Steuben County on the project.
“We’ve obviously had tremendous support from Steuben County, Karen and the town of Ashley. The folks around here have been just incredible,” Schabel said.
Schabel said he hopes the sewer and water can get in by August when he hopes to start operations.
“It’s going to be a Herculean effort but they showed the could get the grants,” Schabel said. “We appreciate the support and will support where we can.”
The town must match the Community Crossings grant with 25% of the project total, up to $333,000. Hasselman said Ashley can use a loan it received from Steuben County’s Major Moves fund, a result of the lease of the Indiana Toll Road.
The same holds true for the EDA grant, which was announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The EDA grant, to be matched with $812,000 in local funds, is going toward the project that will create 97 jobs and generate some $275 million in private investment on the part of Brightmark. The project broke ground last May and is supposed to start production later this year. Full production will be in 2021.
Brightmark has also announced on Tuesday that it is in the process of finalizing sites for additional plants that will convert waste plastic into fuel.
The next phase of Brightmark’s selection process will include a deeper dive into potential key regions and specific site locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Texas, the company said in a press release.
“This updated utility infrastructure will allow Ashley to expand its manufacturing base and attract new commercial and industrial ventures,” Ross said.
“The U.S. Department of Commerce investing $1.2 Million in Ashley, Indiana, is welcome news,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. “This grant will improve infrastructure throughout the critical water and sewer system in DeKalb County, and create jobs and opportunities for Hoosiers.”
