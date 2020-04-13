Two people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Saturday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christian Lehman, 50, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 40E, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 34, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear and contempt of court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
