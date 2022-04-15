ANGOLA — JoAnna Ness is moving up in the world of non-profit, philanthropic organizations.
And that means the Steuben County Community Foundation is losing a talented communicator.
Ness, a native of Noble County, will be taking the position of director of community foundations with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in Indianapolis. The Alliance runs the Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow program that provides technical assistance to community foundation boards and staff throughout the state.
"I'm excited for my next role and the opportunity to put to use the many things I have learned in Steuben County, taking what I have learned with the nonprofit community here and sharing it with community foundations across Indiana," Ness said. "I'll miss being here, and the people. This is a unique community."
Ness's move was announced earlier this week by Jennifer Danic, executive director of the Steuben County Community Foundation.
"I regret to share that JoAnna has tendered her resignation at SCCF. Sad for SCCF, but exciting for the Indiana community foundation field," Danic said. "So although she will no longer be dedicated to Steuben County — we will all still benefit from her skills through IPA."
Ness will be moving on in early May and will start her new position on May 16.
"JoAnna impressed the GIFT team with her passion for philanthropy, and specifically the community foundation field. She brings both perspective as a Community Foundation Intern with Noble County during her college years, then as a Masters student with the Lilly School of Philanthropy, and finally as a key staff person at the Steuben County Community Foundation," said Amy Haacker, vice president of community foundation programs with the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. "In that role, over the past several years, she developed and delivered programming that advanced and built capacity among the Steuben County’s nonprofit partners and worked with their board of directors to develop strategic grant-making initiatives.
Ness said what she liked about Steuben County was the ability for people to come together and brainstorm to make positive changes in the community.
"JoAnna brings to the GIFT team a keen ability to think strategically, with insight into the needs of rural community foundations that she’s gained during her experience over the last several years," Haacker said. "In JoAnna’s role with the GIFT Technical Assistance Program as the new Director of Community Foundation Programs, she will work to develop and deliver programming that provides resources and technical assistance to the 94 Indiana Community Foundations."
Danic said she was proud that the Steuben County Community Foundation was able to help cultivate a young professional in her career development.
Ness has been with the Steuben County Community Foundation since May 2018 when the communication director position was created. She interned with the Foundation in the summer of 2017. She also interned with the Noble County Community Foundation while in undergraduate school the summers of 2013 and 2014.
"It is so rewarding to see an intelligent, completely capable young person be advanced for their hard work and excellent efforts in improving our little piece of Indiana," said Chris Snyder, vice chair of the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Snyder said Ness had been a joy to work with and will take valuable skills learned in Steuben County to the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance.
