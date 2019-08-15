ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man is facing up to approximately 50 years in prison and his 16-year-old nephew has been charged directly as an adult following an alleged robbery Wednesday morning at the North Wayne Shell station/Johnny's convenience store.
Jared Dean Starkey, 27, Fort Wayne, seemed incredulous at the end of his initial hearing Thursday in which Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee laid out the 10 charges including enhancements he's facing from the alleged incident, which took place at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Starkey and his nephew, Devin Starkey, 16, Fort Wayne, allegedly made off with cash and cigarettes from the Shell, court documents said.
At the end of Jared Starkey's arraignment, Fee asked if he had any questions, to which he replied: "I don't understand how I can get charged with all this. I didn't get caught with no firearm. I was just walking down the highway."
Starkey was apprehended at about 6:20 a.m. after he fled from police near the 340 exit off of Interstate 69 following a chase that started in Angola when an Angola Police officer who was in the vicinity of the Shell went after the suspect vehicle shortly after the robbery took place.
The pursuit went north to Fremont then along the interstate where Ashley Police officers successfully deployed stop sticks, causing the stolen Nissan the Starkeys were in to go into a ditch. Devin Starkey was captured a short time after fleeing officers on foot along with his uncle. A few hours later Jared Starkey was caught along I-69.
Jared Starkey is facing 10 charges from the incident, including enhancements. Devin Starkey is facing three charges.
Jared Starkey is facing the following charges and enhancements:
• Armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, punishable by 3-16 years in prison;
• Pointing a loaded firearm at a person, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Auto theft, Level 6 felony, 6 months to 2 1/2 years;
• Theft, a Class A misdemeanor, up to 1 year in prison;
• Possession of a handgun without a license, Class A misdemeanor, up to 1 year;
• Two charging enhancements that would increase the two Level 6 felony charges to Level 5 felonies, punishable by 1-6 years in prison;
• One charging enhancement that would increase the Class A misdemeanor charge to a Level 6 felony, punishable by up 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison;
• A habitual sentencing enhancement that would add 2-6 years because Starkey has at least three prior felony convictions.
"That will tack on extra years," Fee said.
The enhancements were leveled because Starkey has five prior Level 6 convictions in Allen County.
Devin Starkey is facing three charges, two of which because he was an alleged accomplice to his uncle. Devin's charges include:
• Level 3 felony aiding in an armed robbery, punishable by 3-16 years in prison;
• Level 5 felony aiding in robbery, punishable by 1-6 years in prison;
• Class A misdemeanor theft, up to 1 year in prison.
Fee appointed public defenders for both and set their next hearings.
Jared Starkey will be represented by attorney Robert Hardy. Starkey's next hearing will be Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. His bail was set at $25,000. He made numerous requests for a speedy trial, which fee said would have to be handled by his attorney.
Devin Starkey will be represented by attorney Cedric Hollabaugh. Devin's pretrial conference will be Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. His bail was also set at $25,000.
He faces a hearing in the Allen County juvenile court system. He was on electronic monitoring for an offense there. The ankle bracelet had recently been cut, Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Frey said in court, and he has a hearing on Aug. 29.
Devin will remain in Steuben County custody unless Allen County judicial officials request otherwise, Fee ruled. Devin was told by Fee to stay away from the Shell station and be on his best behavior were he to make bail.
