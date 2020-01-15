Indiana is frequently dinged in health rankings for its poor smoking rate, and a new analysis out shows that while the state has made some improvements in the number of people smoking traditionally, Indiana has had one of the largest increases in the number of people vaping.
The study from QuoteWizard, an insurance arm of online lender Lending Tree, shows that Indiana was tied for the second largest increase in the number of vapers from 2016-17, the latest data available.
From 2009 to 2018, the state made some positive progress in reducing its traditional smoking rate, seeing a 8.66% decline in cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Although the decrease is notable, about 21% of Hoosiers still smoke, one of the worst rates in the country, according to annual state health rankings by the United Health Foundation.
However, vaping has been on a meteoric rise nationally and Indiana is no exception. In the study's time period, Indiana saw a 38.3% increase in the number of people vaping, tied with West Virginia and second to only South Dakota.
While vaping was introduced as an alternative to smoking — a less hazardous product to allow smokers to transition away from cigarettes — one main trend that's arisen has been the number of nonsmokers who having taken up vaping, especially young people, some as young as middle schoolers.
Vaping liquids contain nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, and while vaping does not have the same harmful effects of cigarette smoke, other health problems have arisen from the relatively new technology.
While the health impacts of smoking are generally well-known and new information about health risk of vaping arise every day, smoking or vaping also comes with financial penalties for those who do it.
According to data compiled by online financial services site WalletHub, Indiana smokers suffer a cost of about $9,300 per year due to smoking.
WalletHub broke that cost down into out-of-pocket costs of about $2,000 annually to purchase cigarettes, $2,650 in additional health care costs compared to nonsmokers, $4,450 in income loss, and $200 in other savings such as insurance savings.
WalletHub cites that smokers generally earn about 20% less than nonsmokers, of which about 8% can be attributed to smoking while the remainder is due to other factors.
Since 1964, smoking-related illnesses have claimed over 20 million lives in the U.S., 2.5 million of which belonged to nonsmokers who developed diseases merely from secondhand-smoke exposure.
However, the economic and societal costs of smoking are just as huge. Every year, smoking costs the U.S. more than $300 billion, which includes both medical care and lost productivity.
Smokers also, naturally, have shorter lifespans than the average American. Life expectancy for smokers is 69 years, compared to the national average of 78.7 years.
After years of declining to take major action on tobacco issues, 2020 appears to be the year state lawmakers will tackle a variety of issues.
The federal government — with support from Indiana Sen. Todd Young — successfully passed a Tobacco 21 initiative, which will officially raise the tobacco purchase and use age to 21 nationally later this year.
Likewise, Hoosier lawmakers including Noble County Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, are working on bills aimed mainly at trying to curb the new vaping epidemic.
Abbott said outside of updating Indiana's laws to raise the smoking age to 21 to match federal law, measures such as banning flavored vapes, banning vaping in public places and regulating vaping liquid packing are in discussion.
