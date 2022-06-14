FORT WAYNE — The 42nd Annual Greek Fest will be held at Headwaters Park starting June 23. Hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, this year’s Greek Fest will feature many options of Greek-made foods such as baklava, gyros, chicken and pork kabobs, pastichio, spanakopita, flaming Greek cheese, spicy feta dip, and much more.
The festival will be open to the public from June 23-26. It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music will play daily starting at 12 p.m. and through the night. Greek Dancers will be performing throughout the festival. There will be five Greek dancing demonstrations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. then on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The Omega Dancers will be performing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The Taverna will be open and serving the Greek beer Alpha. All kids under 12 years old receives a free hot dog in the food line when accompanied by an adult. If you are unable to attend the event, those who wish to can order the Greek food from the Waiter on the Way website at https://fortwayne.waiterontheway.biz/ to be delivered to their home.
Admission to the festival is free for all from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and free all day Sunday. There is a $5 fee to anyone over the age of 16 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With every paid admission, attendees will receive one free ticket to enter for a chance to win a 75 inch TV that will be given away on Saturday night. All proceeds will go the the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
For more info contact Frank Makridakis at 341-4458 or visit fortwaynegreekfestival.org/.
