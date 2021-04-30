ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees has called a special meeting to deal with litigation on Wednesday.
The special meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 4 p.m. at MSD’s Central Gymnasium.
The agenda, released Friday morning, describes only one item as a “path forward on litigation items,” which appears to be a reference to one or both of the two civil complaints filed by Superintendent Brent Wilson against the board, both of which are pending in Steuben Superior and Circuit courts.
The special meeting comes as the board finds itself facing increasing scrutiny and criticism for several of its recent actions, including its handling of the litigation, which was sparked by the board’s attempt to move on from Wilson by voting to not renew his contract, which expires June 30. It appears as though four of the seven members on the board are set on parting ties with Wilson.
The district has been embroiled in a contract dispute with Wilson stemming back to 2016, which resulted in Wilson suing the school corporation in March 2020 for allegedly terminating his contract improperly. He filed a second lawsuit in February, this time accusing the board of violating Indiana’s Open Door Law in starting the search for a new superintendent in executive session.
Just prior to the Wednesday’s special meeting, the board will hold a closed-door executive session in the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center in the 2nd Floor Board Room to discuss litigation in private, which is allowed by state law. A notice of the upcoming executive session was sent out Friday, per state law.
There is no indication why either of the meetings are being called, let alone specific details about what might be discussed outside of the broad parameters of the pending civil cases.
An email sent to MSD Board President Cory Archbold Friday morning seeking additional information on the subject matter of Wednesday’s special meeting went unanswered.
Wilson’s attorney, Linda Pence, was reached by phone Friday, and although she said she could not discuss the matter she did not rule out the possibility of a forthcoming settlement.
Meanwhile, The Herald Republican has learned that the district has spent nearly $20,000 in legal fees in its breach of contract suit with Wilson.
A public records request provided The Herald Republican nearly 50 pages of billings from the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, Fort Wayne, showing $19,701 paid by the school.
These billings account for legal fees dating to 2019, prior to the school board’s suit being taken over by a law firm assigned by the district’s insurance company. The $19,701 does not cover any costs incurred in the Open Door case filed in February.
