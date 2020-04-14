INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Recipients include 11 graduating seniors from local high schools. They are listed with their high schools and the colleges where they intend to enroll:
• Addeline Kruse, Lakewood Park Christian School, Taylor University;
• Lindsey Limbach, East Noble High School, Ball State University;
• Payton Moore, Prairie Heights High School, Trine University;
• Carina Olivares, Lakeland Junior-Senior High School, Grace College;
• Kate Papai, Prairie Heights High School, Ball State University;
• Elizabeth Stroop, Lakeland Junior-Senior High School, Ball State University;
• Madison Bremer, Central Noble Junior-Senior High School, Grace College;
• Madison Gaff, Churubusco Junior-Senior High School, University of Saint Francis;
• Jenna Hutsell, West Noble High School, Franklin College;
• Elizabeth Brumbaugh, Angola High School, Purdue University Fort Wayne; and
• Anna Eisinger, Fremont High School, Purdue University, West Lafayette.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually and up to $30,000 total for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. More than 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors, with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the top 20% of their high school classes or earn scores in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
