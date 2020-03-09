ANGOLA — A former delivery driver for an Angola sandwich franchise is charged with Level 2 felony robbery, facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted, for allegedly choking a customer to unconsciousness on Friday night.
Nkhai Scroggins, 18, of Butler, heard the charges against him Monday afternoon by videoconferencing equipment between the Steuben County Jail and Steuben Magistrate Court.
In Indiana, robbery is a Level 5 felony but in Scroggins’ case the severity of charge was increased to Level 2 because the victim was injured. He is also charged with Level 6 felony strangulation.
An elderly, disabled Angola woman was taken to the emergency room at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital after being choked to unconsciousness Friday evening, say court documents. She is missing her left leg from the knee down and uses a wheelchair.
Scroggins was delivering an order to the woman’s apartment at around 7 p.m. Friday. He asked to use the bathroom, and in an interview with Angola Police Detective Joel Otis after his arrest he said he was in the bathroom about five minutes.
When he came out of the bathroom, say court documents, the woman accused him of stealing and blocked the door of the apartment, saying she was calling the police. Scroggins told Otis he showed her how his pockets were empty and how he had not stolen anything; when he tried to pass by the woman and leave the apartment, she grabbed his clothes and the wheelchair spun around. Scroggins told Otis he pushed the wheelchair.
Then, he said, he blacked out.
In a second interview with Otis on Sunday afternoon, Scroggins said he has “an alter ego and when he gets angry the alter ego comes out,” says the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police she ended up on the floor of her bedroom with Scroggins’ hands around her throat, saying, “Go to sleep. Go to sleep. Go to sleep.”
After being choked unconscious, the victim woke to her apartment door open, say court documents. She told investigators she crawled to the door and closed it then called the authorities.
A neighbor interviewed by police said he heard the woman calling out in distress, but thought she was yelling at someone on the telephone, a “common occurrence,” says the affidavit.
Scroggins admitted to taking change from a table in the apartment before leaving, say court documents. In his vehicle, which was found abandoned along S.R. 1, police allegedly recovered change and the key to the victim’s apartment.
The victim was taken to the emergency room, where marks on her neck along with other injuries to her face and head were documented, say court documents.
Scroggins left work Friday night, complaining of being sick, say court documents, and was taken into custody at his Butler residence that evening.
He will remain in jail until $50,000 bail is posted. He is prohibited from having any contact whatsoever with alleged victim.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 20 in Steuben Superior Court and a jury trial was preliminarily set for June 11. Steuben Magistrate Randy Coffey appointed Cedric Hollabaugh to be Scroggins’ public defender.
When asked by Coffey at the beginning of the initial hearing, Scroggins denied any mental issues or intoxication that might alter his understanding of the proceedings. Despite some problems with the audio equipment, Scroggins spoke articulately and appeared composed.
