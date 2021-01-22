ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are pushing to add a separate docking fee for campers to pay at the Steuben County Park Campground, but it’s not going to happen until 2022 at the earliest.
“I think we’re getting to the point where we separate the dock fees,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said at a Thursday meeting of the Steuben County Parks Committee.
People who camp at the Steuben County Park get for no additional charge access to a boat slip. The campers pay $2,300 to camp an entire season at the park that’s located on the shore of Crooked Lake.
If campers want an extra mooring space, they have to pay $600, but there aren’t any available.
Parks Superintendent Frank Charlton said if the fee was going to be increased, he would prefer that it be put off to 2022 because the 2021 season is nearing and ample notice hasn’t been given to the campers.
“I would say this is not the year to do it,” Charlton said.
Based on what other private campgrounds charge for seasonal camping and boat docking, if available, the county’s park is well below market price.
“Every year this comes up. It’s gotten to be an issue. People keep stuffing things in there,” Liechty said.
Some campers will pack their slip with multiple watercraft.
Charlton said there also have been times when people will just take a dock without permission of either the park department or the camper to whom the dock is assigned.
“Sometimes they just come in and tie up there,” Charlton said.
What campground operators charge around the county varies. At KOA at Hogback Lake, for example, campers pay more than $3,000 for a season and $255 for a boat slip. Hogback is not an all-sports lake, which Crooked Lake is.
There was some comparison made to the Lake James chain, and Charlton said he thought one facility charged about $1,500 a year for docking and use of facilities. Other than Pokagon State Park, there are no campgrounds on the Lake James chain, but there are marinas and clubs that do offer season boat docking.
