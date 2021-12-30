ALBION — A Hudson man arrested Dec. 22 remained in the Noble County Jail as of Thursday at noon on $100,000 bond after Kendallville police allegedly found more than 6 ounces of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.
Clinen H. McDonald, 34, has been formerly charged by Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
The sentencing range on a Level 2 felony is from 10-30 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Police allegedly located 180.67 grams (6.37 ounces) of methamphetamine inside McDonald’s vehicle.
A 1/2 gram of methamphetamine is the normal amount an addict will use.
Mowery said the 180.67 gram seizure is the largest in his three years as prosecutor.
According to court documents, McDonald allegedly admitted to an undercover officer with the Noble County Drug Investigation Unit that he had sold methamphetamine from the vehicle in the hours before his arrest and that he intended to sell the remainder of the methamphetamine from the vehicle.
As McDonald was searched at the time of his arrest, police allegedly located $6,650 on his person.
In the search of the vehicle, police also allegedly located:
• 117.61 grams of marijuana;
• three white capsules which were later determined to be acetaminophen oxycodone, a schedule II narcotic.
• 33 small empty baggies;
• a digital scale.
When McDonald was being searched again at the Noble County Jail, police located a small plastic bag containing 3.98 grams of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
McDonald has felony drug convictions in his criminal history in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
He also has a pending felony charge in Steuben County for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, along with two other non-drug related felony charges.
The latest incident began when Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Clinton Custer pulled over the vehicle McDonald was driving for a traffic infraction in the area of the Park and Dowling streets intersection shortly after midnight on Dec. 22. According to court documents, Custer said he could smell the odor of raw marijuana coming from McDonald’s vehicle.
Custer said McDonald initially gave him a false name, but a search of his real name through the state’s driving database revealed McDonald had a suspended driver’s license.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall assisted in the search of the vehicle.
McDonald’s next scheduled court appearance relating to the Kendallville arrest is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 in Noble Superior Court I.
