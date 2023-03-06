ANGOLA — The Angola Street, Parks and Recreation and Water departments have joined forces to mitigate the consequences of the recent ice storm that hit Angola and surrounding communities.
Despite the efforts, it might take until April to clear up the debris.
“By the time we get all the way all the way through town it will be April,” said Street Department Commissioner Chad Ritter.
He said with that much of the brush that the city got during the storm, they were cleaning up about five to six streets a day.
Ritter estimated that according to the personnel that have been working in the area for several decades, this past ice storm was the worst ever.
“This is the most damage we’ve ever had by an ice storm that they can ever remember,” said Ritter.
He said that by Monday his crews had been in the northeast section of Angola for more than a week. Ritter explained that they decided to start at the biggest section first and then move to southeast, southwest and northwest.
He explained that the process was lengthy because the debris was taking a lot of room in the trucks and could not be compacted enough to make it quicker and easier.
At the same time, said Ritter, the overall consequences of the snowstorm were not that bad, and it was mainly the removal of the brush that they were focusing on now. In addition, said Ritter, his department will also be removing snow from the mound this week.
“We are removing all the brush at this point and running chippers,” said Ritter.
He said on Monday they were running about seven dump trucks. Ritter explained that they could not run all of their dump trucks because of the lack of personnel with two people running the chipper truck.
The debris is transported to Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District to make into a compost.
Ritter added that the city Water Department and the Parks and Department were helping the Street Department with the cleanup.
Terry Gary from the Parks and Recreation Department said the Water Department and Parks and Recreation Departments were using their smaller dump trucks to help clean the city.
“Just to help these guys help moving with everything,” said Gary.
Scott Hinman from the Street Department said that a few one-ton, smaller trucks that they were loading with skid steers belonged to other city departments, and that they could get two to three bigger piles of brush into a smaller truck.
On Monday, Hinman said, they were working around Timbercreek area where the piles of brush where lying all around the perimeter, and each one of the three small one-tons trucks had taken at least four trips by Monday afternoon.
Gary noted that he had been working for the City of Angola for 28 years, and this storm was one of the worst in terms of its consequences that he has seen.
He added that the city departments were doing a really good job cleaning up and asked the residents to be patient. He said that if they happen to see a little bit of sticks lying along the roads, the crews were going to come back and pick them up later.
“They are just getting to the big stuff that they can pick up right now so that they can keep on going,” said Gary.
