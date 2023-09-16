ANGOLA — The Steuben County REMC’s fiber project is running ahead of schedule and is set to complete by the end of this year, the cooperative announced.
This comes as the REMC is quickly approaching the one-year mark from installing its first fiber-to-the-home connection, which took place last October.
Steuben County REMC has some customers in LaGrange County.
“We are very excited to now be offering fiber-optic broadband internet to a large majority of our membership with Phases 1 through 3 now completed and available for service. We have been diligently working to reach this point and are excited that by the end of 2023, all members will have access,” said Kevin Keiser, CEO of Steuben County REMC.
Reaching this milestone originally dates to early 2021 when Steuben County REMC acquired the fiber network from the Steuben County Community Foundation that was servicing critical businesses throughout the area cities and towns.
At that time, the REMC committed $30 million to expand this system over the next 4-5 years into a fiber-to-the-home network, offering high-speed internet access to their membership.
Despite early challenges and roadblocks brought on by the pandemic and supply shortages, over the past 18 months the REMC has aggressively built out the fiber network overtop the electric system developed over the last 85 years.
This included replacing more than 1,250 poles to accommodate the additional weight and spacing requirements, along with system improvements to allow for clearance of the more than 800 miles new of fiber installation.
High-speed internet service is now available to more than 8,000 member homes and businesses within REMC’s service territory. Later this year, Phase 4 of the construction will conclude bringing access to the remaining 2,000 members, providing fiber internet across the region.
All members in Phases 1 through 3 are encouraged to place their request to now finalize their installation and receive service.
“We continue to connect multiple subscribers each day and are currently working within a 4- to 6-week backlog for installations. We ask any member requesting service to complete their order now. This will allow us, weather permitting, to complete most installations by the end of the year,” said Dave Short, director of Broadband Operations.
Anyone who has not already pre-registered in Phase 4, serving the southwest portion of Steuben County into DeKalb toward Waterloo is asked to do so. This will place them on the list to receive first notice when service becomes available, forecast in November to early December.
Internet packages offer symmetrical upload/ download speeds with packages starting at 100 megabits-per-second, 500 Mbs, or up to 1 gigabits-per-second; 10 to 100 times faster than any other available providers in the area.
All plans include free installation, with no contract, or any additional equipment fees.
Members seeking more information or to place their order can contact the REMC office at 665-3563, or visit remcsteuben.com to check the availability of their location.
Steuben County REMC is a local electric member cooperative providing electric services to 10,000 members in rural Steuben County along with portions of LaGrange and DeKalb counties.
In 2021, Steuben County REMC joined many other cooperatives across the nation with the addition of fiber-optic broadband to their infrastructure and becoming an internet service provider, promoting growth to its membership and access across the region to rural broadband.
