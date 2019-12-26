Sunday, Dec. 29
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 6 p.m. Executive session.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 9 a.m. Special meeting.
• Ashley Town Council, town hall, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.