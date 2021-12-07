ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners on Monday gave tentative approval to new Steuben County Council districts that will in essence divide Pleasant Township between three council members out of four but will result in districts that are fairly in balance, population wise.
District 2, which had been predominantly made up of Pleasant Township voting precincts, is now going share more of the Pleasant precincts with Districts 3 and 4. District 1, which is the northern-most townships, remains the same as prior to the 2020 Census.
“All I know is they’re more balanced than the current districts,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners. “We’ve been working on this several months, trying to figure this out.”
The goal was to get the districts to have no more than approximately 10% variation in population. What Commissioners approved Monday results in districts with just more than 3% variation.
“Even after the last census 10 years ago, they said the variation was 30%, but they didn’t do anything. We could have done nothing,” said Council President Rick Shipe, who represents District 2.
The commissioners have to approve the map change by the end of the year. It is expected they will approve an ordinance establishing the new districts at their Dec. 20 meeting.
As the maps stood prior to reapportionment, the biggest disparity was between District 2 and District 3, which is represented by Councilwoman Ruth Beer. The population difference was about 46%.
There was discussion Monday about possibly making District 2 predominantly Angola precincts, but that didn’t happen.
The districts will end up with an average population of 8,608.75 people. The largest is District 4, represented by Councilman Tony Isa, and the smallest is District 3 at 8,508 people. District 2 has 8,581 people and District 1, represented by Councilman Jim Getz, has 8,557 people.
With the exception of District 2, which is predominantly made up of Angola city precincts, the other three districts cover a lot of ground.
“There’s a lot of geographic area in these that are more sparsely populated,” Howard said.
As the result of redistricting and the resulting maps, Shipe said it was possible that the council could be controlled by a 5-2 margin of Angola residents. That’s because you technically could have candidates from Angola for District 2 and District 3 and all three at-large candidates.
The current makeup of the at-large council members include Jimmerson Lake (Dan Caruso), rural Angola (Bill Harter) and rural Fremont (Lisa Aldrich).
