ANGOLA — Steuben County is pondering whether to add a demolition ordinance to the building code that would mainly be directed at lake properties.
Planning and building director Clint Knauer presented the possible ordinance to the Steuben County Board of Commissioner on Monday.
The ordinance would charge a $100 demolition permit fee as well as require a $1,000 bond for projects that would be refunded upon successful completion of projects. Commissioners took no action and wanted Knauer to address some questions they had before moving forward.
“It’s an improvement over what we have now,” Knauer said.
“There has been a need for this in the past,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
As currently proposed, the ordinance would exempt buildings less than 200 square feet — basically sheds — and agriculture structures.
Knauer said in addition to the fee and bond, there would need to be a drainage plan required for the permitted projects. This is mainly to prevent runoff to lakes.
“My concern is half-finished projects,” Knauer said.
He said this typically wasn’t a concern when you’re talking about extremely expensive lake demolitions where existing cottages or homes are razed to make way for a new home, though it has happened.
“I guess I have an issue understanding that,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said of the proposal, explaining that he thought the ordinance appeared to penalize those who do their projects properly.
“It’s not being done to penalize people,” Knauer said. “The bond is in there to make sure it’s done correctly ... my concern is half-finished projects.”
Concerns were addressed about the accounting for the ordinance, specifically where the bond checks would end up. Knauer said, following questions from Auditor Kim Meyers, that the checks would probably be handled by the Treasurer’s Office. That has not yet been cleared with the Treasurer Missy Bixler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.