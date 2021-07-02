ANGOLA — Pokagon State Park celebrated Independence Day Thursday night with its traditional Patriotic Pops performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
The Potawatomi Inn’s lawn and beach were crowded with excited spectators in camping chairs and boats alike as the Philharmonic made its first performance back at the park since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Excited spectators spread blankets and chairs across the Potawatomi Inn’s lawn, and a crowd of boats lined up along the beach to listen as the Philharmonic opened the show with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” led by conductor Troy Webdell.
Webdell has been the director of youth orchestras for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic since 2018, but this was his first time conducting Patriotic Pops at Pokagon.
“I like it because we get to bring the music to more people,” he said. “”Not everyone may be able to make it out to a performance hall.”
Webdell’s 30 years of musical experience showed as he led the orchestra through each movement with enthusiasm and precision.
When it came time for the customary Armed Forces sequence, representatives of all branches rose to the audience’s appreciative applause as each branch’s theme played. Many of them waved at each other and shared smiles of recognition.
The Philharmonic will be moving on from Pokagon for one last Patriotic Pops performance in Kendallville.
The performance will take place Sunday starting at 8:30 p.m at Bixler Lake Park. The series is sponsored by Steele Dynamics.
Here are the Fourth of July activities taking place throughout the weekend:
Buck Lake Ranch
Today there’s music at Buck Lake Ranch, 2705 W. Buck Lake Road, Angola, with artists such as Scott Levi Jones, Dawn Loves Nash and local favorite The Hubie Ashcraft Band. The show starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.
Hamilton
“Independence Day, the Hamilton Way” festivities will be today. Here’s the lineup:
• 7 a.m. — Breakfast at Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
• 7:30 a.m. — 5-kilometer run and walk begins at the Hamilton Fire Station.
• 10 a.m. — Pet parade downtown, followed by tot king and queen crowning.
• 10:30 a.m. — Hamilton Lions Club chicken barbecue.
• 11:30 p.m. — Dedication to veterans, Hamilton Lake public beach.
• Noon — Parade, downtown. Grand marshals are Red and Imogene Blickenstaff.
• Dusk — Fireworks at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1.
Angola
• 1 p.m. — Parade through downtown, starting at Trine University and ending at Carnegie Public Library. Grand marshal honors go to essential workers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park activities will include:
• 2 p.m. — Silly Safaris for children; music by Jim Weber and Erica Lee
• 3:30 p.m. — Skydiving expo
• 4 p.m. — Music by Black Moon Revival
• 6 p.m. — Music by Rekt
• 8 p.m. — Music by the Joel Young band
Fireworks will begin at dusk.
