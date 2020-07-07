PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake Historical Society is renewing its memberships and welcomes more to join in the celebration and preservation of the community’s history.
Memberships were made available last year to those who want to support the efforts of the PLHS, which notably include establishing a museum in a former diner on Main Street. One-year membership renewals started in June.
“Please join with us as we commemorate, celebrate and seek to preserve the remarkable story of this little town. The museum will house the artifacts and stories of Pleasant Lake as it was. We will remember those who made Pleasant Lake a place that, wherever life has taken us, we still call home,” said Elten Powers, president of the 14-member historical society board. Kyle Leslie serves as vice president and treasurer and Zach Butz is secretary.
Checks may be made out to the Pleasant Lake Historical Society and mailed to: 398 E. Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake IN 46779. Donations are tax deductible.
The Pleasant Lake Historical Society held its first annual meeting last June. A staple fundraiser has been a rummage sale, which will probably be held during the Labor Day holiday this year.
Work on the museum continues.
Volunteer Doyle Robinson put a primer coat on the inside of the building. Concepts are being explored for lighting, interior paint colors and shelves.
Jack Heinz recently power washed the outside of the building in preparation for painting
“Jack is 88. He just stopped me one day and said he and his son would paint the museum at no cost,” said Powers. “He did the power washing by himself.”
Other contributions pledged to the museum project include a heating and air conditioning system to be installed by Jim Walker.
Memorial bricks can be purchased for the front walk into the little building, which was originally built in 1949 to be a doctor’s office.
