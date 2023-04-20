ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday afternoon had a slow, but cheerful atmosphere.
“We are excited to be welcoming the kindergarteners to MSD of Steuben, and we are here today to get those students registered,” said MSD Elementary Instructional Coach Jonathan Winslow.
Winslow, who was also helping parents to fill out the paperwork for Carlin Park Elementary, said the event was aimed at welcoming new kindergarteners into the district school system, as well as to help their parents fill out the paperwork.
Earlier the MSD alerted the community of the event through fliers, social media, and newspaper announcements that all the children in the community who are turning five by Aug. 1 this year should sign up for school.
The choice of school is the parents’ responsibility, but no matter what MSD elementary school they choose for their children, they are required to bring proof of address, birth certificate, and immunization history for the district authorities to scan.
After that the parents are given the required paperwork that they can do right on the spot and use the MSD computers to submit their documentation online.
Ryan Park Secretary Tricia Bermes said that the MSD staff was helping the parents filling out the applications and setting up their portal, and the most frequently asked question was that they could not find their confirmation letter that often went to the spam folder.
She said that the round-up for them was going “pretty well.” Pleasant Lake Elementary Secretary Terry Sutton said they had low enrollment for now, and they were hoping to get a few more students in the new school year, as “Pleasant Lake is an excellent school.”
Most of the parents who came to the round-up were queuing at Hendry Park Elementary table. Hendry Park Secretary Lori Thiele said that their school and the district at large were welcoming of any student.
Thiele said all their teachers were excellent and cared about their students’ performance, and their principal, Rosy Brandt, was top-notch especially in her compassion to other people going above and beyond for any student.
“I’ve never met an individual who has so much compassion,” said Thiele.
The parents, as Jillian Veden and Nicole Dunafin, said they were enrolling their younger children to Hendry Park following the success they experienced there with their older siblings.
“I have two other students,” said Veden. “We love it, the kids loved it; we’re going to continue.”
Director of Student Services Ann Rice said her granddaughter also signed up for Hendry Park. Rice said that they decided to have a second round-up, as they did not see as many parents during the first one in March.
Winslow noted that although there is no real deadline to sign up for school, they were expecting parents to do it as soon as possible to give the district an idea of how many students they were going to serve in the coming school year.
Rice said the round-ups offered more technical support to the parents to get their kids registered for school. Along with attending the round-up, said Winslow continued, the parents can also visit or call the school of their choice and set up an appointment to register that should take about 30 minutes.
“We look forward to next year,” said Thiele.
