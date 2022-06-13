Last week the tablets on the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument received a spruce up from S&K Building Services, Indianapolis. The tablets were cleaned up then painted. After the paint dried, the type was rubbed with acetone to put a polish on the brass. Finally, the tablets were coated with a lacquer clear coat. Above, Chris Tener rubs paint off of type on one of the tablets. At left is a detail of the tablet that faces west. Below, Tallon Owens cleans off type. The tablets contain the names of all of the 1,280 men who served in the Civil War from Steuben County. Names preceded with stars denote those who died in the war.

