Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.