ANGOLA — The Cameron Memorial Community Hospital COVID-19 Resource Line has gone from 24 hours a day to 12, it was announced Tuesday.
The line will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
“The call volume just isn’t there right now,” said Jennifer Gibson, Cameron’s director of business development and marketing.
If people call outside the current operating hours, there will be a voicemail message stating to call 9-1-1 for emergencies or leave a message that will be returned during staffed hours.
“We are going to continue to evaluate the need for the resource line as we are working closely with the Cameron Respiratory Clinic,” Gibson said.
The purpose of the line has been to serve as a triage center for people who believe they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. The line is staffed by registered nurses who try to determine the best course of care for individuals and whether they should seek testing for COVID-19.
