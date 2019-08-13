Four people arrested by police Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday and Tuesday.
• Christopher C. Brown, 41, of the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Dustin A. Coleman, 29, of Lane 330 Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 4900 block of North C.R. 550E, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
• Zakery S. Harrington, 21, of Soft Trail Boulevard, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at Woodhull Drive on a charge of felony theft.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 38, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 425W on a charge of misdemeanor handgun license violation.
