WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Banks will seek his third term in Congress.
But he's already facing a primary challenge and whoever wins the Republican nomination will have to face off against a Democrat this fall.
Banks, who has represented northeast Indiana's 3rd District since first being elected in 2016, has filed to run again for the position.
After winning a crowded primary in 2016, he cruised into office in the general election. In 2018, he was unopposed for the Republican nomination, then battled an enthusiastic Democratic nominee in Courtney Tritch, who, despite her campaign's vigor, didn't move the needle much in the conservative-heavy district.
This year, he'll have to take on Warsaw Dr. Chris Magiera, who also filed to run for the 3rd District seat on Jan. 10.
“Our president is being dragged through a vindictive, groundless impeachment trial. Our military is facing down a murderous Iranian theocracy. Our economy is under assault by an exploitative Chinese regime that rejects the idea of fair trade. Our freedoms are under assault from a growing, radical left-wing. I have no doubt that the next two years will be some of the most consequential years in recent history," Banks said in his re-election announcement. "I’ve spent over three years now fighting for Hoosier values and interests in a rambunctious Congress. I'm proud of my record, and I know what it takes to get things done. I hope northeast Indiana voters give me the opportunity to continue partnering with our president and working to deliver results to northeast Indiana’s businesses, families, workers and service members."
Magiera, who announced he would challenge Banks in July, says his mindset would have the Constitution, not party or politics, in mind first as a legislator.
"My decision to enter this race is driven by two simple words: career politicians. After a 37-year medical career, I want to give back to the community by becoming a legislator and 'curing' the afflictions that plague our federal government," Magiera said on his campaign page. "If elected as your representative from the 3rd Congressional District of Indiana, I pledge to constitutionally legislate, not delegate, so you won't have to litigate to reclaim your God-given, natural rights and liberties."
No other Republicans have announced an intention to run for Congress, but the filing period remains open through Feb. 7.
As of now, one candidate has filed on the Democratic side — perennial office-seeker Tommy Schrader of Fort Wayne.
Schrader, who won the Democratic primary in 2016 but then was not supported by the party, was drubbed by Banks 70-23 in the election that fall. He ran for Congress again in 2018, losing handily to Tritch.
Other candidates have announced intent to run, but none had filed with the Indiana Secretary of State's Office as of Friday afternoon.
