ANGOLA — Following a favorable recommendation of the Angola Plan Commission, the Common Council on a 3-2 vote Monday night approved amending the city’s zoning map to rezone 38.98 acres of land located at the northern end of Hetzler Court.
Some of the residents came to express their concerns over rezoning.
“We do not want the zoning change from our (former) multiple family residential to PR — parks and recreation district,” said one of the residents, Carol Malove.
She said that she and her husband, Ed Malove, who also came to the Common Council meeting, moved into their home last year. She said that they picked the area because it was quiet, peaceful and with nice neighbors.
“We expected that the area would stay that way always,” said Carol Malove. “As taxpayers and citizens of Angola, please consider our request to vote no to stop any rezoning.”
Ed Malove added that he met people who said that they would not buy residential properties in the area, should the rezoning occur due to increased traffic and noise considerations.
“When you put your life saving into a home, we hoped that not only it would hold its value, but also increase its value, not decrease,” said Ed Malove.
Glenn Padmos, a local resident, said he shared the increased noise and traffic concerns with the Maloves. Padmos also questioned the reasoning behind the rezoning with the view of the housing shortage in the area.
“I don’t really see why it would be making sense for the city to abandon residential zoning to put something there that doesn’t grow the population of the city or the county,” said Padmos.
Marvin Baker said that concerning the property value he paid a premium for his land, and the reason why he paid that was because he was assured by his lawyers that the property was zoned commercial and industrial and not residential.
“I understand the concerns but with paying the premium on commercial industrial and everyone here says it’s multifamily residential, we’ve been given no documentation saying otherwise,” said Baker.
He also noted that he and his team had not yet been presented with rezoning documentation. He also noted that he hoped for the increase of value of the adjacent properties, especially since people raising concerns did not have an exact idea about Baker’s plans for the property, and he could not proceed with planning because of the ongoing rezoning claim.
“Until we know exactly what the zoning is I can’t really move forward with it and spend more money, and spend tens and thousands of dollars,” said Baker.
Defying one of the residents claim that camper sewage would end up in the lake, Baker said that he and his team had already installed infrastructure in the ground, including the lift station the city currently uses, and they planned to hook up Buck Lake Ranch as well, and that the lake is now tested every week by Sandhill Environmental.
Baker’s real estate broker Sandy Hagen said that Baker already started to bring new people to Angola who would have never come if not for Hippie Magic Fest that took place last weekend on the Buck Lake Ranch.
“He is dedicated to making things better,” said Hagen.
Council member Dave Martin noted that even after the rezoning travel trailers and mobile homes would not be allowed to Baker’s property because they are not allowed to the districts zoned parks and recreation without a special exemption to the zoning ordinance.
“If they want to put a campground out there, they’ve got to come back to the city and present plans and diagrams,” said Martin.
Martin said if Baker comes back to the city with such a request in the future, that would be when the city and the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to address the issue of how to protect the neighbors and how to put the buffer between the neighbors and the campground.
“And the neighbors should be protected; they deserve to be protected; their points are very valued, and they need to get protected,” said Martin.
Council member Jerry McDermid said that he was present at the Planning Commission prior meeting on Baker’s rezoning request, and he voted against the favorable recommendation for the rezoning.
“The reason I voted no was the compelling arguments, most of the arguments were compelling, some had to do with the situation as it is,” said McDermid.
McDemid said although he agreed with Martin that there would be other checks and balances down the road to ensure the rights of the adjacent property owners, he would still prefer to pay attention to the neighbors’ concerns now.
Council member Kathy Armstrong said that she was reluctant to give the control over the rezoning out at this point, and she also expressed her confusion about the unclarity concerning how the Baker’s property “was zoned, should be zoned, and is zoned.”
Attorney Kim Shoup said in 2008 the city undertook a complete revision of the city zoning map, and that was where he believed the zoning Baker’s property changed.
Baker said that notwithstanding the confusion he was determined to improve the land that he purchased, but he needed clarity to be able to proceed with the planning.
“What we plan to do with Buck Lake Ranch is something bigger and better, but we just really need to know what we can do, and that’s why we petitioned parks and recreation because we feel it is a good buffer between the residential and the commercial industrial,” said Baker.
