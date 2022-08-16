Many campers and gypsie caravans were displayed throughout Buck Lake Ranch during Hippie Magic: the Festival of Summer Love. Some, such as the one shown, were for display but there were many caravans that allowed guests to visit and see traveled caravan. Buck Lake owner Marvin Baker said Hippie Magic has brought many people to the community. His neighbors worry that a zone change at the property will lead to more camping, which would not be allowed under the change approved by the Angola Common Council on Monday.