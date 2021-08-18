ANGOLA — Maj. Gen. Omer C. Tooley Jr., who served more than 40 years in the U.S. Army and serves today as president of defense development for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, will provide the keynote address for Trine University’s Distinguished Speaker Series 9/11 Memorial on Friday, Sept. 10.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. It is a remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and will be free and open to the public.
For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
Appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to his current role in 2019, Tooley is responsible for growing Indiana’s defense industry by promoting the state’s defense assets, assisting in business development and attracting and supporting defense-related industry partnerships and activities under the direction of Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.
Tooley previously served as president of Ludus Serviam, a defense industry-focused consulting group he founded in 2018, and chief executive officer and board chairman of the Indiana Defense Network. Prior to joining the private sector in 2016, Tooley served as Assistant Adjutant General for the Army of the Indiana National Guard, where he was responsible for the development of the Atterbury-Muscatatuck Center for Complex Operations. He currently serves on the National Defense Industrial Association Board of Directors.
During his 41 years of military service, Tooley served in staff and leadership roles during peacetime, combat and domestic emergency situations, including tours with the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, 38th Infantry Division, Institute for Military Assistance and the Indiana National Guard. He has received more than 30 honors and decorations throughout his military career, including the Legion of Merit (three-time recipient) and Distinguished Service Medal. Tooley also received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Public Service Achievement and Distinguished Hoosier awards from the state of Indiana.
Tooley holds a bachelor degree in social studies from Western Kentucky University and mater’s degree in adult and continuing education from the University of Southern California. He and his wife, Connie Tooley, have three sons and eight grandchildren.
Designed to give educational enrichment that complements other learning experiences, Trine University’s Distinguished Speaker Series brings experts in various fields to campus throughout the school year. For more information, contact Gretchen Miller at millerg@trine.edu or 665-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.