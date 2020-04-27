Arrests logged over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tiffany M. Blue, 42, of the 200 block of Broadmore Circle, arrested in the 7000 block of North C.R. 925E on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.
• Jayme L. Etheridge, 33, of Fremont, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
• Kelli L. Kolb, 30, of the 200 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Kyle L. Kolb, 30, of the 200 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Christina M. Slone, 42, of the 600 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.