ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital was honored at the 2021 Indiana Wellness Summit for receiving a 3-Star designation as an AchieveWell organization through the Wellness Council of Indiana last week.
The 3 Star designation shows an organization has established a blueprint to lay the foundation for a strategic workplace well-being program, a news release said.
“At Cameron Hospital, we understand that employee health and well-being ties directly into workforce recruitment and retention,” said Andy Aldred, chief operating officer for Cameron. “We are honored to achieve the 3-Star designation, but this is only the beginning, and we will continue to deepen our commitments to current and future staff.”
AchieveWELL is the Wellness Council of Indiana’s workplace wellness assessment, evaluation and recognition program. By being honored with the 3-Star designation, Cameron has initiatives in place to continue to focus on the following areas of criteria:
• Organizational leadership
• Wellness team
• Measuring what matters
• Data-driven decision making
• Integrated mission/vision
• Operating plan
• Communication strategies
• Rewarding optimization
• Safety and injury prevention planning
• Fostering a responsible, accountable and supportive work environment
“The Cameron Wellness Champion Committee and I are so excited for this 3 Star designation from the Wellness Council of Indiana,” said Ryan Sheets, wellness coordinator for Cameron. “By cultivating a culture of wellness here at Cameron, it is helping our employees take control of their journey to optimal well-being. The main objective of our committee is to help encourage employees to focus on their health and wellness both here at Cameron and at home. We believe that every person should have the opportunity to be happier and healthier.”
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
