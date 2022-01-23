ANGOLA — Well-known regional car and boat salesman Robert Tiffany will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St.
“The things he has seen and the stories he can tell are sometimes unbelievable, how things have changed,” said Marsha McClish, Tiffany’s daughter. “There are even stories of the Ross Brothers seeing him land a plane on [State Road] 120.”
Tiffany is the son of Frank and Irene Tiffany, who ran the Tiffany Sinclair Station at 501 N. Wayne St. Tiffany started buying and selling cars with the family business at a young age and had a fondness for cars like Cadillacs, Lincolns and Oldsmobiles.
“I never knew what he would be driving,” McClish said. “He even had an amphibious car that could go in the water.”
McClish remembers going to car auctions with her father and brother where she would meet lots of new people and drive different types of cars.
“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “I never knew what he would have me drive, even a Cadillac hearse with the flowers still in it.”
Over the years, Tiffany also progressed to selling boats and made a name for himself within the lake community.
All are welcome to attend Tiffany’s party and celebrate the special events of his life. The Junk Yard Band will also be providing live entertainment.
