ANGOLA — Here are the polling places for Tuesday's general election in Steuben County:
Here are the polling places for the Nov. 3 general election:
• Clear Lake and Fremont 1, 2 and 3, Fremont Town Hall 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont
• Millgrove, Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Jackson and Pleasant 6 and 7, Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• Otsego 1 and 2, Richland and York, Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Jamestown 1 and 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Pleasant 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and Scott, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Salem and Steuben 1 and 2, Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, 5142 S. Old 27, Pleasant Lake
