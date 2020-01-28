HAMILTON — This year the Hamilton Park and Recreation Department will have five children help with the annual art project that helps fund summer programs.
The Parks Department selected five children with ties to Hamilton who will be joining adults in painting metal artwork pieces this year. Last year three children pitched in to paint frogs, which were part of the annual fundraiser.
And this year’s figure has been selected.
“This year it will be eagles,” said Jenna Steigerwald, deputy clerk-treasurer.
The metal artwork is an annual fundraiser that pays for all the summer programs of the Hamilton Parks Department that are offered to Hamilton area children free of charge.
The metal work is a collaboration of local businesses Triton Metal Products, which donates the metal and cuts out the figures, and AZZ Galvanizing Service, whose workers galvanize the metal. The artists then make unique creations that adorn the community throughout the summer.
The project has continued each year with artists painting bass, sailboats, turtles, flip-flops and frogs, last year’s selection. The pieces are distributed throughout town and around the lake for people to view over the summer then are auctioned off during the annual Summer Fest at the end of August.
The project was started to help fund the community’s parks and recreation department and began with an idea from Hamilton resident Linda Martin during a strategic planning session.
The project has become so popular in the community that there is a waiting list of residents who want to take a turn at painting the figures.
Local artist Claudia Miller told the Herald Republican last year that she always looks forward to seeing the finished works arrive in the community.
“I know they are going to make awesome pieces,” she said.
Miller looks forward to seeing her previous pieces on display around the community.
“My sailboat is in Crystal Bay; I look for it each spring,” she said.
Two past pieces, which were donated to the Hamilton Garden Club, are on display in the flower garden at the town’s four corners. Those past pieces include a turtle and a bass.
In 2018 the Parks Department greatly expanded its summer recreation program for children and for the community thanks to funding from the art project.
The support of the community has allowed the Parks Department to offer programs including karate, rocketry, foods, hydroponics and others. Grants also help to supplement programming including concerts and other events.
