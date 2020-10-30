AUBURN — Two people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. in west Auburn, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Destinee L. Duke, 23, of Angola, complained of pain to her right collarbone and right knee. Andria G. Tipton, 41, of Kendallville, complained of pain to her right knee and right pinkie finger. Both declined transportation to a hospital.
Duke told police she was traveling eastbound on S.R. 8 and believed that Tipton’s westbound vehicle was going to be turning north onto Interstate 69. Duke told police she began to turn north onto the interstate, but had trouble seeing due to the rain and nighttime.
Duke said when she determined that Tipton was not turning, she could not avoid a collision with Tipton’s vehicle. Tipton told police she was traveling westbound on S.R. 8 when Duke turned into her path.
Duke’s 2001 Lexus LS430 and Tipton’s 2003 Saturn Vue both had heavy front-end damage, and police estimated $10,000 to $25,000 in combined loss.
